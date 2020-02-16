Norwegian BAA announced the winner of the sprint at the world Cup biathlon Russian Loginov “deceiver” (video)
Alexander Loginov
Norwegian biathlete tarjei boe, who on the eve of the world Cup in Italian Antholz sprint finished the race in 4th place, responded to the victory of the Russian Alexander Loginov.
“There’s nothing we can do about it. But Loginov does not deserve to be here. It was disqualified for the use of erythropoietin. It’s hard to be in fourth place in the race, when gold takes a person who took dope.
Think it’s unfair to the athletes who play fair. It’s bad, but we can’t throw Loginova from the results. I will be celebrating whatever the outcome.
Today we thought we will fight with the French, and then there is the Russian wins. It shocked me, to be honest. Logins – a liar, and I have no respect for such people”, – quotes the words BAA NRK.no.
Echoes elder brother and eight-time world champion Johannes boe.
“Against the background of all that we know, and a lack of speed this season, winning Loginova looks a little strange.”
Expressed their attitude to the Russians and seven-time winner of the overall world Cup Martin Fourcade, who expressed regret over the behavior Loginova, who refused to give an interview to foreign journalists in the mixed zone after the race.
“I am sad that the world champion didn’t talk to the press. How do I treat it? In any way”.
Recall that the best result of the Ukrainians in yesterday’s sprint race showed Dmitry Pidruchny who made one mistake and finished tenth.