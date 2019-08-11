Norwegian police are investigating a shooting at a mosque in the outskirts of Oslo as a possible terrorist attack (PHOTO)

The Norwegian police believe that the shooting arranged on Saturday in the mosque in the suburbs of Oslo in Berum, could be a terrorist act. About it as transfers TASS, said Sunday at a press conference the representative of law enforcement bodies.

“We’re investigating this as an attempted terrorist attack”, – quotes the words of the police Agency Reuters.

On the eve of a mosque in a suburb of the Norwegian capital shooting occurred. According to police, one person was injured. The shooter was arrested at the scene. He was a young citizen of Norway, who acted alone.

According to the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Norway, victims among the Russian citizens there.

A few hours after the incident, law enforcement officers found the body of a relative of an arrow in one of the houses in Berum near the scene of the attack. The police, according to some, does not exclude that the motives of the detainee could be revenge for her death.

