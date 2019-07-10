Norwegian scientists reported exceeded 100 thousand times the radiation levels in the area of the sinking of the Soviet nuclear submarine ‘Komsomolets’ (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The Norwegian Institute of marine research published a YouTube video of the wreck 30 years ago, the nuclear submarine “Komsomolets” captured scientific underwater drone. The aim of the research Norwegian scientists were fixing the level of radiation in the area of the sinking boat. The Institute reported that, according to the drone, the radiation level in the area of the submarine exceeds norm in 100 thousand times and substantially higher than that which was recorded by Russian scientists in 2007.

As informs television channel TV2, in the expedition took part the specialists of the Russian Federal service for Hydrometeorology and environmental monitoring of Roshydromet’s Spa “Typhoon”, and the Norwegian Institute of marine research. Experts on the research vessel G. O. Sars took measurements of radiation, taking samples from vents near the reactor. According to expedition leader Hilda Eliza Heldal, high level of radiation does not threaten fisheries in the area where the submarine sank.

Meanwhile, military experts say that in case of accidents, the reactors are jammed or forcibly or automatically, and in excess of the background level to blame the Norwegians. “I don’t know, it’s their data, this can not be. In principle, it lays there a long time, the reactor may leak, even though he drowned completely, so that there should not be a radiation – thousands of times. My opinion is that this is nonsense. It just can’t be,” said the Daily Storm a submarine officer in the Pacific fleet of the Navy of the USSR Valery Kulakov.

And the expert in the field of armaments Alexey Leonov said in an interview with “Moskovsky Komsomolets” that the shooting of the probe of the apparatus penetrates the inside of the boat, and this is unacceptable. “Case plays the role of a sarcophagus like in Chernobyl. And the Norwegians, it turns out, got inside, and now wonder what the radiation level has increased a thousandfold”, – he explained.

Lenkov afraid that the fact that “fonyaschih” Soviet submarine quickly picked up by international media, despite the fact that the sunken submarines with a far more dangerous reactors, it is sufficient in the United States. However, nobody pays attention. So, the first atomic submarine “Nautilus”, which sank in 1957, destroyed the reactor, but no one then did not even say that. And sank in 1968, the U.S. submarine USS Scorpion was carrying torpedoes with nuclear warheads. “And now she lies quietly in the Atlantic at a depth of three kilometers and nobody touches it”, – concluded the expert.

7 April 1989 Soviet nuclear submarine of the 3rd generation K-278 Komsomolets caught fire. The incident caught the submarine in the Norwegian sea when they were returning from military service. Submarine lost stability and sank. Of the 69 crew members, 42 people were killed. The reactor of the boat managed to reliably suppress, however, the torpedo tubes were left missile-torpedo with a nuclear warhead.

The tragedy with the submarine became one of the biggest failures of Soviet and Russian submarine fleet. Date of death of “Komsomolets” is celebrated in Russia as Day of memory of perished submariners. Now nuclear submarine rests at a depth of about 1.5 km, a Large depth complicates the measurements of the radioactivity level. Exceeding it because of leaks from the reactor began to be detected from the beginning of 90-ies.