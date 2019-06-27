Not a day, and the celebration of sarcastically spoke about “good” news in Ukraine

| June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments

Не день, а праздник: в сети ехидно высказались о «хороших» новостях по Украине

Recent events in the country, which became known Wednesday, June 26, is not indifferent Ukrainians.

The list was published by the journalist Sergey Melnichuk.

First of all, he recalled the court decision on house arrest of the former head of Department of SBU in Kiev and Kiev region of the time of Euromaidan Alexander Shchegolev. Another unpleasant news for a journalist was the return of old names to the streets of Bandera and Shukhevych in Kiev. In addition, the journalist recalled cancel the court CEC’s decision on non-admission to elections of the party of ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili. And its broke the news that a military radio station “Army FM” stops broadcasting and the occupied territories including.

The network immediately began to comment on the observations of a journalist who sarcastically called this day a “holiday”.

Не день, а праздник: в сети ехидно высказались о «хороших» новостях по Украине

Не день, а праздник: в сети ехидно высказались о «хороших» новостях по Украине

Не день, а праздник: в сети ехидно высказались о «хороших» новостях по Украине

Не день, а праздник: в сети ехидно высказались о «хороших» новостях по Украине

Не день, а праздник: в сети ехидно высказались о «хороших» новостях по Украине

Не день, а праздник: в сети ехидно высказались о «хороших» новостях по Украине

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.