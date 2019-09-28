Not a Diva: Nikolaev showed touching a retro video with a young Pugacheva
Singer and composer Igor Nikolaev published in Instagramуникальное video with Alla Pugacheva performing a song of his composition, “I’m Sorry, believe me”. The actor admitted that was not previously seen this tape and said it was “very moving”, so I decided to show the video to the public.
Read takze“impossibly Thin”: Alla Pugacheva learned only through their own wigs (photos)
Apparently, the recording was made in 1986, her future Diva appears to be completely unrecognizable young woman — slender and romantic, and just a MOP of curly hair gives it a well-known singer.
In the video alternate footage of Alla walks through the city wearing a pink coat and with a bold black bow on her head, and her performances at one of the concerts.
View this post in Instagram
In review subscribers Nikolaev admitted that not even you know that Pugacheva and could not find the artist, if not for her voice. Colleagues of the composer in the shop said that feeling nostalgic, looking at the record and immediately think of my youth, in fact many of it is passed under the hits of the singer.
See alsoOtomstit Galkin: Kirkorov found a decent “older bride”
At the same time, fans of Alla are sure that the now 70-year-old singer looks much more like himself in his youth, especially when she is surrounded by young husband Maxim Galkin and younger children — Harry and Lisa, said eg.ru.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Network has pegged the cause of the relationship Diva to Loboda: according to fans, Pugachev decided to “click on the nose” Orbakaite.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter