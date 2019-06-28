Not a “proposal”, and “neglect”: Walker criticized the position of Russia in the occupied Ukrainian…
The special representative of the US State Department on Ukraine Kurt Volker considers “neglect” the offer of Russia to liberate Ukrainian seafarers on the terms of criminal prosecution in Ukraine. About it the diplomat wrote on his Twitter page, adding your comment to the edition Polygraph.info.
“Russia did not offer to release captured Ukrainian sailors.” This “offer” was the disregard for justice because there was no reason for their detention, and an affront to the sovereignty of Ukraine and Ukraine”, — said Walker.
“Russia Did Not Offer to Free Ukrainian Sailors it Captured.” It’s “offer” was an affront to justice, since there was no basis to detain them in the first place, as well as an affront to the UN and Ukrainian sovereignty.
It was a trap.
— Kurt Volker (@SpecRepUkraine) June 28, 2019.
We will remind, on may 25, UN international Tribunal for the law of the sea adopted a decision on the case of Ukrainian prisoners of war sailors who were detained in the Kerch Strait. He ordered Russia to return the ships and release of the Ukrainian seamen for the period of the proceedings.
In Russia the decision of the Tribunal does not recognize. They say that the Tribunal has no right to claim, as the incident in the Kerch Strait belongs to the jurisdiction of this court. In turn, the Ambassador of Ukraine in Germany Andrey Melnik said that if Russia does not comply with the decision of the International Tribunal for the law of the sea, Ukraine will seek the introduction against the country-aggressor “Hamburg sanctions.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, some of the tacit agreement that the West has reached with Putin for the return of the Russian delegation in the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. According to the media, Moscow was the release of 24 Ukrainian sailors, and in return, she will return of powers in PACE (this should be accompanied by debt repayment to the budget of the Council of Europe). And powers in PACE had to return without any exceptions. Proposals such package was received by Ukrainian diplomats at the end of the presidency of Petro Poroshenko as an ultimatum, or suggestions, “you can’t refuse”.
