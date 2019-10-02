Not a single lunch: ajar veil of a mysterious visit to Odessa Tom cruise
During today’s visit to Odessa Hollywood star Tom cruise visited the Odessa sea port.
First Deputy head of administration of port Alexander zubik said that the producer group of Americans visited the passenger terminal of the port and inspected the location with views of the cargo berths. Also the actor along with accompanied by he inspected the 22-storey hotel “Odessa”, viaduct harbour and the Potemkin stairs.
“Private interest of filmmakers called the kinetic facade and a large hall of the Maritime station, the shopping Mall “Grand Europe”. About the future of the film we know only that he will star in the genre of “spy action”, said tooth.
He also noted that port workers demonstrated a high degree of delicacy: all remained at work. According to the representative of the port authority, “during a visit to the harbour was not of journalists and crowds of fans, no one asked to take a selfie”.
We will remind, on September 30 the famous Hollywood actor Tom cruise was seen in Kiev metro station “Golden Gate”.
The actor allegedly had conceived a new project and is looking for locations for its implementation in Ukraine.
