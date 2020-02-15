Not all patients are equally contagious: who are superastronomical Chinese coronavirus
The growth of nearly every major epidemic contribute to the so-called superastronomical, i.e. infected humans that infect an unusually large number of others, BBC reports.
It is clear that they are not doing this intentionally, but their share in the spread of the epidemic is significant.
Was no exception and the current event of an outbreak of viral disease Covid-19, the focus of which was the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Briton Steve Walsh in a visit to Singapore is believed to have infected five British, five French, and probably one of the inhabitant of the Spanish island of Mallorca.
Who are superastronomical
This is a rather vague term has no specific scientific definition. In fact, it means that a person is infecting more people than usual.
On average, according to statistics, the infection carrier coronavirus infects two or three people.
But this is the average. There are cases that the infected do not transmit the infection to anyone, or Vice versa — infect a lot more people.
How many people are able to infect superastronomical
In short, very many. And it seriously affects the dynamics of growth of the epidemic.
In 2015, during an epidemic caused by a coronavirus middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers), one patient has infected 82 people.
And during the Ebola epidemic in Africa, the source of most infections (61%) was a small group of cases (3%).
“After only one funeral in June 2014 infection picked up more than 100 people who then began to infect other people,” said Dr. Nathalie McDermott from kings College London.
Why people become superesportes
Some contact with a large number of people — for example, because of their work or living conditions. Therefore, they are actively spreading the infection, sometimes without even knowing it, because at first they have no symptoms.
“This is usually peculiar to children, so as a precaution be advisable to close the institution on quarantine,” — said Dr John Edmunds from the London school of hygiene and tropical medicine.
“In the spread of HIV played a major role sex workers,” — said Professor mark Vulkhaus from the University of Edinburgh.
Is the so-called superability, that is, those who produces and secretes the virus in extremely large quantities, so that contact with them people are more likely to get sick.
During the epidemic of atypical pneumonia (Sars), a huge mass of people were infected in hospitals. The reason is that patients who were in the most serious condition, and was most contagious, and hospitals with such patients contacted a large number of doctors.
How they affect the spread of the epidemic
“At the beginning of the outbreak, they can significantly affect its growth when the virus tries to reach the maximum number of people,” explains John Edmunds.
The source of new infections, including the coronaviruses, are animals.
When infected the first person, he may recover, not infecting anyone else or having infected a small number of people, but it does not turn into an epidemic.
But if the infected superastronomical, the flash immediately receives a strong impetus. The same thing happens when the infection gets into countries where it was not before.
“If a few of superastronomical be close to each other, to suppress the outbreak will be extremely difficult,” says McDermott.
How to stop an epidemic if the virus spread superastronomical
Supersportwagen of coronaviruses is not unusual and does not require any radical measures, very different from standard practices in the fight against diseases.
Currently we are completely dependent on how quickly you can identify those infected and those with whom they had contact.
“So it requires special attention, it is impossible to prevent errors, not to identify superastronomical,” says Professor Vulkhaus.
Is this the fault of superastronomical
Historically, there is a tendency to demonize superastronomical diseases.
Cook-Irish Mary Mallon (1869-1938), nicknamed “typhoid Mary,” have inadvertently infected many people in the United States typhoid fever. She continued working when she had no symptoms of the disease. In the end it’s decades spent in exile or quarantine.
In fact, the fault of the sick in this. “You must be very careful to choose my words, says Natalie McDermott. They did not do anything wrong. They were infected, and their guilt in this. Probably they are scared and they need care and attention”.
All the news about the Chinese coronavirus, ways of its spread and prevention, read our special project.
