Not all went in vein of jokes on “Peremoga” new bezveza
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Friday, 15 November, voted for the decision on the introduction of a visa-free regime with the Marshall Islands.
This was announced by the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Dmytro Dubilet in his Telegram channel.
“… at the Cabinet meeting we voted on the introduction of bezveza with the Marshall Islands”, — he wrote.
Fun the Ukrainians reacted to the new initiative of the Cabinet.
“It’s not all the coffee went to Vienna, and we have served the Marshall Islands))) But the price of tickets deprives all sorts of illusions…” – wrote in Facebook Galina Klimovich.
Indeed, the round trip tickets per person from Kiev will cost about 300 thousand UAH.
This is despite the fact that the Marshall Islands is almost 5 times less than in Kiev. So, the total land area of the Islands is 181,3 km2, and the total area of Kiev — 847,7 km2.