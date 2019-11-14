Not as Friske: a colleague Chernysheva told about the disease Zavorotnyuk
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which was diagnosed with a malignant tumor, has a chance to recover.
On this edition of Days.ru told a colleague of her husband’s car crash — Peter Chernyshev.
“Fortunately, as I was told, noticed the disease at a stage when the situation was not irreversible as in the case of Zhanna Friske. And this is very important in this case. Every day and hour”, — said the skater, who asked to remain anonymous.
He also noted that Zavorotniuk helped Tatiana Navka. “In addition, invaluable help was rendered personally, Tatiana Navka, who is close to her heart was the disease Nasty and made with the help of his ties everything possible to cope with this disaster”, he added.
We will remind, earlier in the network appeared the information that the car crash was better.
