Not asked or refused? A U.S. Senator and the Russian Embassy was an argument over visas
The Russian Embassy in Washington claims that the American legislator for a visa was not sought.
Republican Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin said that Russian authorities denied him a visa to enter the country as part of a bipartisan delegation of Congress, reports “Voice of America”.
Johnson chairs the Subcommittee on Europe and cooperation in regional security, the Senate Committee on foreign relations. He planned to meet with several Russian officials, American businessmen and representatives of civil society.
“Working with the Ambassador [US Ambassador to Russia John] the Huntsman, I was hoping that the direct dialogue with Russian parliamentarians will help to lay the groundwork for improving relations between our countries,” said Johnson in his brief statement.
“Unfortunately, the Russian authorities continue to play diplomatic games with sincere diligence and refused me entry to Russia”, – he added.
Senator Johnson has initiated and supported several legislative acts aimed at bringing Russia to account for its aggression in Ukraine and the persecution of dissidents.
He was one of the main sponsors of the law on the renaming of the street on which the building of the Russian Embassy in Washington in honor of Boris Nemtsov, who was killed in 2015.
In the previous Congress and the current convocation Senator Johnson has taken the lead in adopting resolutions of the Senate calling for more decisive response to the aggression of Russia in the Kerch Strait in November 2018, and the sanctions associated with the construction of the pipeline “Nord stream – 2”.
He continued to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin after he was refused a visa.
“Instead of conducting free and fair elections, respect for the rule of law and integration of the Russian economy with the Western democracies, Putin invaded Georgia, tried to illegally Annex the Crimea, waging war in Eastern Ukraine, which killed thousands of people, and supports the barbaric regime in Syria who uses chemical weapons against its own people in the war that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands people”, – he explained.
However, he expressed confidence that “in the end, Russia will have new generation of leaders”.
He also promised that “regardless of this small dismissive gesture,” it “will continue to advocate for strong and decisive response to Russian aggression and sincere dialogue where possible”
The Russian foreign Ministry has not yet commented on the situation. However, the press service of the Russian Embassy in the USA reported the Agency TASS that Johnson for a visa at the Russian Embassy is not addressed.
As stated in the Embassy, according to TASS, “the baseless accusations of Senator Johnson in Russia leaves no doubt – he was ready for dialogue, but is set on confrontation”.