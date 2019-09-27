Not asleep at the wheel: experts have proposed a new version of death of Viktor Tsoy
29 years after the death in a car accident a popular singer Viktor Tsoi, do not cease talking about the causes of accidents. It has been many versions, among them — suicide, the involvement of the security services, and even a murder mystery.
Recall, Viktor Tsoy crashed 15 August 1990, a few kilometers from Riga. “Moskvich” Viktor Tsoi at great speed left on an oncoming lane and crashed into a bus “Ikarus”. The musician died instantly. According to previously voiced by the official version, he fell asleep at the wheel. But it initially did not believe the father of the musician.
Another study has established a new scheme of road accident. Forensic expert and head of the Petersburg Center of independent expertise “Argument” Natalia Potluck studied the case materials.
“Asleep at the wheel man loses control of car, causing him to somewhere turns and moves in the direction given by this random turn, explained Potluck edition of “Fontanka”. — If we assume that Choi pulled to the curb accidentally, asleep and lost control of the car, he had to keep moving in the direction. In this case, his “Moskvich” was in the field, and not on the roadway in the path of “Icarus”. When a person turns on a narrow road and 35 metres goes through it without colliding with any of the obstacles located there, and then goes back on the roadway, seeing the tree with the hive, no reason to assume that he makes it unconscious, no.”
For some reason Viktor Tsoi left on a strip of oncoming traffic, is not specified.
Such investigations only hurt father of the musician. Angered Robert Choi doesn’t understand why rake up the past.
“And that’s why now these experts are dredging up the past? I 29 years ago said — and some idiots now say it again! How many of these investigations conducted, do not count. But what to pick? I have my own version, I again do not intend to repeat”, said Robert Choi.
the father of the musician told how he was and that it was connected with Kiev.
