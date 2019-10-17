Not brad pitt: in the United States called the most powerful man in Hollywood (photos)
In the United States, presented the annual ranking of the most influential people in Hollywood in entertainment. The originator of the rating made by the edition of the popular publication The Hollywood Reporter, writes “Lenta.ru”.
First in the list of top managers, creative producers and movie stars became CEO and President of Disney Robert iger. The Studio earned eight billion dollars.
Fifth place was taken by the head of the creative producer in all divisions of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige.
Also in the top 100 for the first time included ex-US President Barack Obama with his wife Michelle. In August this year, the pair presented their own documentary for Netflix about the industry in Ohio. The couple took the 50th place in the rating.
Other famous Ukrainian celebrities can be called Reese Witherspoon (37th place), Leonardo DiCaprio (47th place), brad pitt (54th place), Scarlett Johansson (65th place) and will Smith (81-e a place).
At last, the hundredth place was taken by new Zealand Director Taika of Waititi. This year he released a Comedy-drama film “Jojo Rabbit” is about a boy who had an imaginary friend Adolf Hitler.
