Not Cambridge and not Sosexy: it became known who the family is the pet of Queen Elizabeth…
Became known, who in the Royal family is very beloved Elizabeth II. As it turned out, it’s not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and not Prince William and Kate Middleton. Her Majesty likes to chat with his eldest granddaughter Zara (the daughter of Princess Anne) and her husband Mike Tindalos.
Elizabeth has always been very close to Zara, which, according to The Sun, frequently slapped as a child for bad behavior. That happened often enough. According to editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward, 93-year-old Queen feels a close relationship with 38-year-old granddaughter and her 40-year-old spouse, because they seem more “normal” than Cambridge. The Queen and Zara both do not consider themselves “intellectuals”. Besides, Her Majesty is proud of the achievements granddaughter in equestrian sports. In 2012, Zara won a silver medal at the competitions in equestrian sports at the summer Olympics in London. Mrs. Tindall and Queen love of horses and horseback riding, and frequent conversations on the subject.
The Queen with her daughter and grandchildren Peter and Zarathe Queen, Zara and Mike
Zara and Michael carefree and far from the current “Royal drum”, which periodically are William and Harry with their wives. With Tondollari the Queen could be herself, to stay at least officially and not to worry about the problems that accompany the relations of the Cambridge and Sasselov.
The Queen loves “ordinary people” — like commoner tank, preferring them to those who please her constantly.
Elizabeth also taste the sense of humor Mike. So, he amused her, when at the recent opening of the Royal race in Ascot unexpectedly pulled out from his hat, his chocolate copy — a gift for the older daughter. And once amused the Queen, choosing false eyelashes, which had fallen off one of the guests, and pinned them over his upper lip, imitating a mustache.
“The Queen gets on well with Prince William and Kate, but their relationship with her not so light and funny”, — writes the edition.
Prince Charles is also much closer to niece than with the two daughters-in-law. As Seward says, he always wanted a daughter, and Zara, to some extent, replaced it.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also happy to communicate with their relatives and often go out with them on family walks with children.
Kate. William, Mike and Zara
Zara (nee Phillips) married the former captain of the Rugby team Tindall in 2011. They have two daughters, five year old MIA grace and year-old Lena Elizabeth.
Zara is not a Princess because her mother at the time refused Royal titles for her and her brother Peter proposed to Elizabeth. Zara has always said that he is very pleased with this decision, because it allowed her to enjoy a much higher capacity than the titled members of a family, and lead a more quiet life.
See also: More diamonds: Megan Markle was criticized for changing the design of the engagement ring.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter