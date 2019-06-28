Not cheating: Pamela Anderson has accused prominent player in domestic violence (photo)
51-year-old a famous actress and model Pamela Anderson continues to share the details of their relationship, almost overgrown in the wedding party, with a player of the French team Adil Rami, who is younger than her 18 years. At this time, the sex bomb of canadian origin, spoke frankly about domestic violence, which she had to endure.
“Sometimes he was very cruel to me. Last summer he grabbed my hair and pulled — just because I left it at the hotel after the photo shoot with friends. The worst time was the summer of 2017, when he followed me from Los Angeles to Saint-Tropez. He was very much hurt my hands — so that in six months I had to go to the hospital. My hands were hurting so much, I couldn’t even open the bottle. In the hospital I needed the anesthetic to make the injections. Hands began to heal, but then again he hurt me“—said Pamela on its official website.
The relationship Anderson and Rami, despite the age difference of 18 years, almost degenerated into a wedding
Recall, a few days ago Anderson on his page on Instagram accused her boyfriend, who in 2018 became the world champion in the composition of his national team, treason and called him a “monster”.
.
