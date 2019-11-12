Not cryptocurrency: Zuckerberg introduced a single payment system for FB, Messenger, Instagram…
Company Facebook introduced Facebook Pay — a single system of online payments for the same social network, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.
“People already make payments through our app to shop, make donations and send money to each other. Facebook Pay will simplify these transactions, while continuing to ensure the protection of payment data“, — stated in the message Facebook.
The payment system will be launched this week — at first only Facebook and Facebook Messenger and only for residents of the United States. In the future it is planned to implement in other countries (when is not specified). Facebook Pay supports cards of most payment systems and payments via PayPal.
According to the statement, the new service will allow you to save the application payment account information which must be entered each time a user wants to make a purchase.
In its announcement, Facebook emphasized that the new payment system is not connected with Libra and cryptocurrency online wallet Calibra, the creation of which was announced in June. Since the project was abandoned all the major payment partners in the US, in particular, Visa, Mastercard and PayPal.
