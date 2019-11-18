Not disappear as good: 79-year-old Vitorgan shocking new statement on children
Famous Russian actor Emmanuil Vitorgan, who became a father again at age 79, was shocked by a new statement on the children. Together with the 57-year-old wife Irina they plan to give a little brother or sister two year old Ethel and tiny Larocca, who was born two months ago.
Emmanuel gedeonovich with his wife were the guests of the program “the Stars aligned” and showed an exclusive photo of a baby. The happy father says that it is very similar to older brother Maxim Vitorgan.
“No words to say about this event in my life. As I wanted these children. To hide their birth was not in my plans. Everything I learned”, — said in the Studio of Emmanuel gedeonovich.
He admitted that he and Irina all 20 years of dreaming about children. But the wife could not have children due to cancer. A pair of children carried by a surrogate mother.
“I am very grateful to her husband. With him I was not afraid, because we are a very friendly family. We are not afraid to think what little is left. On the contrary, know long we will live” — sure, Irina.
Vitorgan senior can’t get enough of late fatherhood and did not see anything wrong with that. His girls and he calls it a gift of fate and not against the completion of the family. He does not hide that dreams of the son. A statement on the future child actor shocked the guests in the Studio.
“Many of the embryos remained in the reserve. I would like another son. Well, not a boy so let there be three girls from me,” said the actor.
Irina only supports her husband and is ready to raise children. “I’m still in a dream. We at first did not believe, when she was born Ethel. But Clara gave birth deliberately to Ethel didn’t grow one”, — said Mladic.
