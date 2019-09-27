Not drunk — not glorified: star “Grouse”, staged a drunken brawl in the plane
Famous Russian actor, star of TV series “Capercaillie” Maxim Averin was caught in a scandal. He made a drunken brawl on Board the plane, he cursed at flight attendants and thundered into the station.
Averin, together with his colleague, actress Anna Yakunina and Director Nikolay Korenev returned to Moscow from Barnaul, where he performed with the show. According to witnesses, aboard the company rose when he was in high spirits. Indulged in drinking and during the flight. First Director something did not like about the service in business class, he began to yell at flight attendants and mothers. Then in a verbal argument involved and Averin.
“He was not in business class, the flight attendants tried to calm down a drunken passenger. He sent the flight attendants on three letters. Then there’s Maxim Averin joined. He emphasized that with the honored artist of Russia behave properly. Although incorrect behaved exactly it”, — told the witnesses.
Brawlers so broke that the pilots were forced to call the transport police. Troublemakers right from the airport “Sheremetyevo” was taken to the station.
“The men behaved very aggressively, showing disrespect towards crew and other passengers. Used foul language and insulted flight attendants, in every way creating discomfort for the other passengers on the flight. Oral and written warnings of the crew, they didn’t react”, — reports a press-service “Aeroflot”.
For disorderly conduct on Board Averin fined 500 rubles. The Director escaped punishment.
The actor has not commented on the incident. On his page on Instagram he wrote that he was all right.
“Friends! I’m fine! Don’t worry!”, — wrote Maxim Averin.
