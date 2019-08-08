“Not enough”: Galkin funny quail in the rain song Sofia Rotaru (video)
TV presenter and parodist Maxim Galkin often happy Network users, fun videos, enjoy fooling around in front of the camera. On Friday, he decided to amuse fans of the new “masterpiece”.
Obviously, tired of the endless nepogodina outside the window, Max decided to wrap everything in a joke, went right into the rain outside and sang the song under the soundtracks song of Sofia Rotaru “summer is over” — apparently in honor of the birthday of people’s artist.
As you can see in the video, the white clothes of the artist became wet, revealing to the audience the outline of his muscles on the body. All these details were noticed by the blog readers.
View this post in Instagram
Pressing #utilitarismo #rotary #llamalo
“The sultry summer, summer passionate, woolen socks around the apartment I roam”, “Figure class, and the legs generally trudge, beautiful male legs”, “somebody decided to show off the figure,”they write.
Someone from users condescendingly chided the comedian: “early Childhood”.
But most fans appreciated the joke: “Maxim, cool fools say that “wise fool, and fools clever”, “Thanks for the positive”, “Thanks for giving a smile to everyone who watches your videos”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, on the eve Sofia Rotaru on the eve of the age of 72 years. Despite the years, the people’s artist of the USSR looks great and says the secret of her beauty and youth are fairly simple. In the first place, she owes it to her parents. In addition, she has always led a healthy lifestyle, not Smoking, not drinking alcohol, long adhere to a healthy diet and uses the services of a beautician.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter