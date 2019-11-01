Not enough money: in Russia inaugurated a pedestal without a monument
In the center of the Russian Novosibirsk inaugurated “the pedestal for a stele in memory of the Komsomol”. On the monument itself did not have enough money.
As informs local edition of the NGS on 29 October, the stele had planned to install last year, the 100th anniversary of the Communist organization, but the project was twice rejected at the arts Council at the mayor of Novosibirsk.
At the opening of the Foundation of the future of the stele in the street Komsomol was attended by the Vice-mayor of Novosibirsk Anna Tereshkova.
“In the beginning there were questions to the stele, it is finalized as a project and it was approved,” she said.
The initiators, advocates public organization “October 29”. For the manufacture and installation of the monument itself is not enough to 2.5 million rubles. Under the project the height of the stele should be of the order of 6 meters.