Not enough Savchenko of the bomb: the network has exploded with jokes and photoshopped pics because of the “fiery” speech in Parliament
The emotional appeal of people’s Deputy from “public Servants” Nikita Poturaev during the discussion of a number of land laws in the Verkhovna Rada “to say goodbye to the Communist legacy” has caused rough reaction in social networks.
In a network there were new faces and many comments about the “fiery” speech to the MP.
“We finally reduce bills with this maniac cannibal Lenin and Stalin, who did everything to deprive the Ukrainian people are the main wealth – land. We will return to Ukrainians the earth once and for all,” said Poturaev, transferring the majority of the surrounding European countries where the land market already exists.
In social media manner of speech and said the MP has caused confusion and many jokes.
“Do you think this person is sober, appropriate, mentally healthy?”, “Psychiatrists in a room and urgent, Where Savchenko?! Nadia do KABOOM!!!)))” — commentators write.