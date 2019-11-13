Not even puffed: the model did not know about the pregnancy and suddenly gave birth in a bathtub
Model from the Australian city Melbourne, where some moms make food for my son into amazing edible sculptures, did not know she was pregnant until I had my daughter. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.
It is reported that 23-year-old Erin of Langmaid did not notice any signs of pregnancy: she suffered from poor health, she grew a belly, she was just all of her clothes. She worked full time and took birth control pills.
In early November, a woman went into the bathroom. Her partner Dan Carty heard a scream and ran to see what had happened. It turned out that the model gave birth to a girl weighing 3.6 kg. Child named Ayla.
Immediately after birth, the girl was not breathing and turning blue. Carty called the emergency personnel who saved the life of a child.
Langmead admitted that the sudden birth of their daughter became the biggest shock of her life. Islay was born on the 37th week.
The doctor explained that the Brits were concealed pregnancy — a situation in which the woman does not know that she is pregnant until the moment of birth. This happens in one of the 2.5 thousand cases.
Friends and relatives of the young parents, if possible, help them buy things for the baby.
who was four months pregnant, the woman got into a car accident and for many months she remained in a coma. Doctors estimated her chance of survival is only 2 percent. While Sarita was unconscious, the fetus in her womb continued to grow. In the 26th week of pregnancy, the woman began premature birth and was born the boy, who was given the name Leeton.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter