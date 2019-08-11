Not extinguish the fire, and protests: a new policy of the Kremlin made fun of a funny cartoon

Cartoonist Andrei Petrenko made fun of recent events in Russia, where struggling mass protests of citizens, the government seems to have forgotten about the ecological disaster in Siberia and other regions.

The artist highlights: the Russian government a few interesting problems burning taiga (as well as floods in the Irkutsk region, as well as a new disaster area in the Arkhangelsk region). The only thing the concentrated attention of those in power, this mass rallies in the Russian capital.

Also in the cartoon reflected the latest “revolutionary” proposal from state Duma Deputy Nikolai Valuev. It is advised to redirect the water from the flooded areas to put out fires in the forest.

Recall that in Russia from the media almost lost the theme of flood-affected settlements and little attention is paid to the dark consequences of the still smouldering fires in Siberia.

