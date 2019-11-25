Not Hahotou and not the Freezer: in Russia identified the town with the funny name
In Russia, where since the beginning of the year issued illegally 146 of thousands of passports to Ukrainian citizens, limited in the possibility to criticize the authorities, are forced to invent other entertainment. One of them was the definition of the settlement with the funny name. This, in particular, engaged in the service of travel “tutu.ru”, writes “Lenta.ru”.
After the vote, the village in the city district Usinsk in the Komi Republic called the Muddy Mainland just recognized “the settlement of Russia with the funny name”.
The publication said that the voting took place over several months on the page in “Vkontakte”. In total, it was attended by about 300 thousand people, victory claimed 100 cities, towns, villages and hamlets.
In the end, the winner of the final vote — Muddy Mainland ؏— scored more than 28 thousand votes. The second place of the list went to the village Hahotou in Zabaykalsky Krai (26,4 thousand votes), the third village of the Freezer (Arkhangelsk oblast, 11.8 thousand votes).
In the top 10 ranking also got (in order of descending number of votes received by): Drink (Yaroslavl oblast), Bohodarivka (Belgorod oblast), Scrotum (Kaluga oblast), Loch (Saratov oblast), Sugar Head (Sevastopol), Vinogorje (Republic of Tatarstan) and Fawn (Sakhalin oblast).
Also the newspaper reminds that another rating was named the most dangerous city of the Russian Federation. Such was Mine (Rostov region). Also a low estimated own protection residents of Kiselevsk of the Kemerovo region, the city Free the Amur region and Kopeysk in Chelyabinsk region.
As previously reported “FACTS”, as held in September, “intermediate” voting the first place and the status of the village with the cheerful name of Sep received Kaluga Scrotum, in second place was Chinese from the Voronezh region, and the top three was rounded out the Donkeys from the Republic of Chuvashia.
