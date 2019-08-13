Not having received a gift of the Jaguar, the young man freaked out and drowned in the river your BMW
August 13, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
A resident Indian Haryana decided to drown in the river his BMW due to the fact that his parents refused to buy him a new Jaguar. Video from the scene was published by the Agency ANI News.
Published footage shows how a group of rescuers trying to pull out a car stuck in the weeds in the middle of the river.
It is noted that the young man decided to get rid of your car, as it seemed to him too small compared to the Jaguar. In turn, the parents of the men told the police that their son suffers from mental illness.
Loading...