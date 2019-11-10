Not herself: Alla Pugacheva hit the network new photos
Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, who leads an active life on the Internet and pleases fans of vivid imagery, has published its new Instagram photo, which she sad wrapped in a stole.
“From tonight on, begin to wait for SPRING. Winter is not my thing. Cold”, — signed photo of the singer.
“You have Spring forever in my heart, it will help winter”, encouraged the former spouse Phillip Kirkorov.
Members of the Divas commented on her picture. Someone thinks that the singer is not like yourself, someone compared it to Vera Glagoleva.
Pugacheva began to give advice about travel to warm countries (“take a Trip to Thailand or Sri Lanka. There is always heat”) and to invite guests (“Come to Krasnodar, we still have + 25”).
As you know, Alla Pugacheva doesn’t like to fly. Mostly she travels by train. For this, the singer’s car. This summer, the 70-year-old Alla is caught in a scandal — she arrived by car directly to the platform of the Riga station in Moscow. And accompanied by the guard went to the train. After this was dismissed the chief of the Riga station.
