“Not hiding anything”: banned in Ukraine, the presenter showed naked pics
Popular Russian TV presenter and actress Catherine Barnabas, which was banned entry in Ukraine, completely undressed for a photo shoot.
“The most honest with you. Nothing to hide”, signed Kate, who recently attributed the affair with the star of your photos in Instagram.
“Not everyone can be Nude and share good thoughts… Great quality photo as the Woman in this photo!” — posted by fans of Catherine.
But criticism also came up in comments and said about photoshop. And the haters reminded Barnabas of modesty.
“That all for quirk — naked picture, brain only this is something missing?”, “You can just be honest, why get naked” — outraged they are.
We will remind that earlier naked photos showed the singer the Moon.
Also spicy images shared model and singer Dasha Astafieva.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter