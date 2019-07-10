Not in the ring: undefeated Floyd Mayweather has sent down (video)
Undefeated American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who for years of his professional career never lost one out of 50 fights, took part in a charity basketball game (all proceeds went to help children ill with cancer).
In one of the episodes of the fight 42-year-old American was hurt from a known tribalist Bone Collector who submitted the Boxing legend to the floor. Mayweather tried to stop the attack, but collided with a rival and fell. Luckily, Floyd was not injured and continued the match.
#Shaqtin
(via pic.twitter.com/nemfkiFvDA
— Shaqtin’ a Fool (@shaqtin) July 9, 2019.
Note that the legendary boxer after a career not only involved in charity, but also continues to earn easy money. For example, in August 2017 Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas met with UFC star Conor McGregor, who won by technical knockout in the 10th round. For this fight, both athletes have earned a lot of money, but, of course, most of the fee went to the American.
And 31 December 2018 as part of the show Rizin at the “Saitama Super Arena” in Tokyo Mayweather in the first round knockout 20-year-old Japanese Tenshin Nasukawa, who is a kickboxing and mixed martial arts. During this battle the American earned $ 9 million.
By the way, recently, Mayweather responded to his critics on social networks. The American posted in Instagram post with a response to the accusations of pride and avarice, attaching to the text a picture $ 2 million in cash.
“I already 23 years I hear that all I do is praise cars, jewelry, mansions, women, clothing and money. And that’s what I say in response: I’m glad you spent two decades on the hatred of me instead of to build own legacy” — wrote Floyd Mayweather.
.
Photo Instagram
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter