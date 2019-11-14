“Not in trend”: the stylist has criticized the outfits “molodyaschihsya” Pugacheva and Orbakaite (photo)
From people’s favorite Alla Pugacheva, came recently under criticism Sergei Sosedov and her eldest daughter Christina Aguilera have a lot in common — kinship, occupation, and even appearance.
And it’s not even about the facial features and figure, but also the outfits that the ladies choose, it is obvious, intuitively, but “anticipating” the choice other notes Teleprogramma.pro.
Recently, at a public event Alla appeared in torn jeans and a dark black cloak with accessories on the neck. Kristina Orbakaite chose a black dress to match the outfit of his mother, and brightly painted jacket-leather biker jacket.
Probably so, Alla Pugacheva and Kristina trying to look young, bold and bright. In this authoritative Moscow stylist Veronika Nikolaev addressed by journalists for comment, did not see anything wrong.
However, she pointed out some “flaws” in their attire. For example, Christina, choosing a jacket leather biker jacket painted in bright colors, picked up her black dress with the stars. This creates an overload of details, spoils the whole image.
There are shortcomings in the way of Alla.
“Such long and thin chain is not a trend. If you replace the tattered jeans on the model of Mom Jeans with a little fading and to hang on the neck a small set of relevant now wide chains, it would look much cooler. Immediately be seen that Allah knows about current trends that suggests young of her mind”, — explained the expert.
getting for shopping, for family, for home or just for fun. One of her remedies in fashion boutique has delighted fans of the singer.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter