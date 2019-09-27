Not just the “perfect nanny” with Zavorotnyuk: named the most “cursed” series
Due to cancer Anastasia Zavorotnyuk series “My fair nanny” began to be fatal — because the main character isn’t the only sitcom who has faced troubles. What misfortune befell the artistes of the “Nanny” and what other series are thought to be cursed, decided to recall in the publication “Express Gazeta”.
Since the beginning of September the public is concerned about the fate of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk: actress grapple with cancer. Behind two of operation. Say, a critical condition has passed, however, Anastasia had already prepared a will. Family, including baby Mila, near car crash, but about the health of the artist does not say — because the audience collect information bit by bit from insiders, doctors, colleagues.
Among the speak — Russian showman Gauguin Solntsev, who tied the misfortune Anastasia sitcom, which brought her fame, and reminded Zavorotnyuk — not the first “victim” “My fair nanny”. A month ago, became “Baba Nadi” Alexander Nazarov,Oh, in 2006, sarcoma of the spine interrupted the life of Lyubov Polishchuk.
It is known that the main role in the TV series auditioned Zhanna Friske, who lost spirited Anastasia — both brunettes caught brain cancer. With cancer are faced and foreign colleague Zavorotnyuk: Francine Drescher, invented and embodied in the life of a Comedy story, two years had battled cancer of the uterus — and managed to win. It is hoped that our “beautiful nanny” will be no less strong.
The curse of the series “Capercaillie”
The number of deaths of actors of the series about police routine was double: the latest victim of a “Grouse” was readout, Alexander, who died in August 2019 due to pneumonia. Serious illnesses killed and his other colleagues on the project: in 2015, after three months in the infectious disease Department was not Vadim Prodanovaa year ago, heart stopped by Sergei Talanov; three artists — Alexander Kuznetsov, Sergey Heartless and Daria Egorycheva — lost in the fight against cancer.
For the first time about the curse of the series “Capercaillie” talking about eight years ago, when a difference of a month in atrocious conditions, died two of his hero. Vyacheslav Titov, who played in the project of narodila awl, was found dead in his apartment — the body was not a garment on the package. Few weeks died Anatoly Otradnov continuation of “Grouse” — the death of the man (probably violent) occurred due to poisoning by drugs and alcohol.
“The master and Margarita”: mystery and death
To the question “was there a mystery at the site of the TV series “the Master and Margarita”?” Vladimir Bortko replied in the affirmative, but with humor, saying that the weather was always as written in the script, and influential actors recovered exactly to its change — miracles! Jokes aside, and adaptation since the start of the work on it is shrouded in mystery train: remember, for example, in front of the motor to Bortko unknown came up with the phrase “Nothing will come”, and Oleg Basilashvili after the monologue Voland lost his voice due to bleeding in the bunch.
By the way, play latest invited Oleg Yankovsky — but he refused: “the Main reason: I believe that the devil, like God, can not play. Jesus Christ can, he was a real person. And this shouldn’t be touched. Not the entire novel Bulgakov to Woland”
As for the deaths of actors, they began even before the premiere of the picture. A month before broadcasting under unknown circumstances died 47-year-old Alexander Shepherd, who performed the role of investigator, in a year the young artist Pavel Komarov and Stanislav Landgraf, who played criticism of katunskogo. 27 April 2007 not was from two artists of the series: Yevgeny Merkuryev fell through the ice while fishing, and “Pontius Pilate,” Cyril Lavrov has died from leukemia. Took a merciless cancer, and other characters of the series: Alexander Abdulov, Andrei Tolubeev, Ilya Oleinikov, Valery Zolotuhina. The death of Dmitry Poddubny (traumatic brain injury) and Vladislav Galkin (the official cause was heart failure, but relatives say murder) have remained mysteries to the public.
However, in the rock, “the Master and Margarita” not believe all the stars project. So, Anna Kovalchuk, serial, Marguerite says that she loves the number 13, loves black cats and is not afraid of the curse of the novel.
“Night watch” and “Day watch” are: Oncology and heart
Mysticism in the films based on the novel by Sergei Lukyanenko, is a favorite theme of psychics. According to magicians and mediums, a game with the impure forces does not end in good: mystical images filled the screen, as if imprinted in artists, breaking their health and destiny. As strange as that may sound these statements, and trouble and misfortune stalked the actors “patrols” more from the set: Maria Poroshina broke her leg, Anna Dubrovskaya fell ill with a fever above 40 degrees, Alexei Maklakov after work on the painting suffered a mild heart attack, Rimma Markova was faced with severe pneumonia.
“My piece of the role I was given to read, and not understand that this woman is a witch. I think she’s just an adventuress, — said Markov. — And only after the premiere learned that several Actresses, including Liya Akhedzhakova, I refused to play this role out of fear to provoke the curse of evil…”
Actress died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. Cancer killed Valery Zolotukhin, and Jeanne Friske, who played the witch Alice; touched by the disease of the family of Konstantin Khabensky, taking his father and wife. The curse of “patrols” beat and heart: from a heart attack died Nikolay Olyalin and producer Yuri Aizenshpis, appeared in films in small roles.
