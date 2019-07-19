Not know: Ilona Gvozdeva radically changed her image (photo)

July 19, 2019

Famous choreographer and dancer Ilona Gvozdeva showed earlier, athletic figure in a swimsuit, shocked fans. She radically changed her image — from a burning brunette became a platinum blonde. Photos in new and unusual way Ilona has published on his page in Instagram.

“I love my job for the opportunity to try yourself in different images. Maybe go blonde?”, she asked followers. They write in the comments that Ilona is still not worth it so cardinally to change the image. “With natural color better” — they write.

Russian singer Elena Temnikova became a blonde.

