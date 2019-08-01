Not know: Oleg Vinnik showed what was in his youth (photos)
Popular singer Oleg Vinnik, celebrated on 31 July 46 birthday on holiday, showed a rare photo. Ladies man posted on his page in Instagram the photo archive, which he captured in his youth. Then dude winnick was painted in blond, doing perms and haircuts. It’s just not to know.
“No matter how old you are. Important as you feel. Every year with the prestigious taste of life,” wrote Oleg Vinnik.
Where and with whom you celebrated the birthday, the artist is not recognized. A little reveals a secret of his producer Alexander Gorbenko, published in the online pictures with Vinnik.
“Bullies on the beach. Birthday a sad holiday”, — he wrote under a joint birthday photo.
In the geolocation appears that Oleg Vinnik with friends spends time in Greece on the island of Corfu.
To see the clips on the brightest hits Oleg Vinnik here.
