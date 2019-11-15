Not know: Sergey Babkin shocked by the change in appearance (photos)
Well-known musician Sergey Babkin who recently baptized the little son of Elisha, shocked by the change in appearance. The actor was unrecognizable, turned into a mystical one-eyed elder. In this form Babkin will appear in the film “Black crow”, which will soon be released in Ukraine.
The historical drama was filmed on the novel by Vasyl Shklyar. In the film he will appear in an unexpected way mystical Bartholomew. It is an eternal Gaydamak, who leads an ascetic life and lives in the basement Matroyshka monastery, which at the time was a shelter for rebels. He spends the tunnels of holodnoya and saving lives.
On a difficult image to work the makeup team headed by makeup artist Larissa of Sabanovic. To “wear out” of Sergey and to make possible similar with its mystical character, had to put grim in several layers, separately painting every wrinkle and scar. Every day make-up artists spent more than two hours to play all parts of the image.
“The Bartholomew would not age, he is a guide in the mystical world, a person who passes through the ages and appears in the moment when may rescue those in need. I am very pleased that I was invited to join the team of a feature film “Black crow”, which reproduces one of the most dramatic pages of modern history of Ukraine. I hope the audience will enjoy our work, and this will be a major award,” — said Sergey Babkin.
The scene with Sergei Babkin was shot on the territory of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kiev basements of the abandoned brewery. In cinemas the film “the Black Raven” will appear on 5 December.
