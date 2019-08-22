Not know: Tina Karol showed the techniques of seduction in new clip (video)
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, who recently introduced English song Cosmic Love, presented a new video for the song “Wabbit”.
Video published on the YouTube channel of the singer. In two hours it collected more than 50 thousand hits.
Fans of the singer say that you wouldn’t recognize her in this clip. “Completely different,” they write. Some believe that the singer is “returned” at the time when I recorded “the Night”.
But no one doubts — Tina Karol again in love and happy, however, the name of the lucky man is remains a secret.
In the playful clip, the singer seduces the men, dancing in skimpy outfits and bathing in the pool.
Note that the clip was filmed in the United States. Along with Tina Karol in the music video starred American dancers.
We will remind, spring of this year Tina Karol and “Boombox” released a song that conquered the Ukrainian audience.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter