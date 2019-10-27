Not life, but a walking anecdote: a well-known entertainer on the day mother-in-law told about the incidents with moms of their wives
Showman Dmytro koliadenko, which celebrated its 48th birthday, now single and wants to meet the love and to build happy family. Here and in the new song “Tumbala Yea” he’s looking for a girl. Behind Dmitry’s two marriages — with the choreographer Elena Kolyadenko, who bore him a son Philip, and well-known singer Irina Bilyk.
Despite the storm of scandals and clarify the relationship, now Dmitry communicates with the ex-wives and mothers-in-law — Tamara Ivanovna and Anna Yakovlevna. On the day Tiffany’s, which is celebrated on 27 October, the actor spoke about the incidents with their mothers ex-wives.
– I have not been living nor Lena, nor with the Ira, but perfectly in touch with my former mothers-in-law and father-in-law also had a good relationship. Unfortunately, Irina’s dad recently passed away, — tells Dima.
Mother Irina — Anna Y. I once said: “Dimochka, ti mene best satlok. I love you more for vsih”. Why is that? — asked Ira. And the fact scho VIN meni always podarunki Daru. I tho I tho — showing earrings, ring, shawl…
— Cajoled, then the mother from the first days of Dating?
— Honestly, I don’t remember the day we met. We met with Irina, I was working in the program “Chance”, and my mother Bilyk was head of the canteen on “inter”, organized Lunches for the employees of the channel. Anna Yakovlevna came to me and said, “from Ukraine, I am a mother Rini Bilik. Coffee budesh?” I gladly accepted it, then she always fed me homemade soup, burgers, cabbage rolls and other Goodies.
When Ira began to live together, Anna Yakovlevna every day came to us, helped a little then son Bilyk Gleb. She cleaned, cooked, brought in the house a cosiness and mood. She is such a giggler veselushka.
— Usually daily advent mother-in-law son-in-law is not happy.
— Sometimes she lived with us! There was no discomfort. On the contrary, we have no Anna Yakovlevna’t handle. We were all at work, a lot of touring. And she kept the house, buying food and always greeted us with a full refrigerator and homemade Goodies first, second and compote.
When Irina was at home, did it all herself. She rose early, scrubbed the floors, cooked the patties. Ira just all mother. They are an incredible hostess.
And now Anna Yakovlevna helps jireh, is part of her family. She nursed a young son of the singer Tabriz, good deals with the new son-in-law. Bilyk loves when in the house many people, when going to family and all who helped her. It creates the feeling of a big Italian family.
— Jokes about mother-in-law tell?
– Anna Y. is just a walking anecdote. Remember, the late uncle nick waited a long time for her from work, she’s on the phone does not answer, we worry. A few hours is our star, so funny, and calmly says: “I was at Church”. I just keeled over with laughter.
And during the wedding Alinochka Grosso in Venice Anna Yakovlevna us very scared, she was lost in the airport. I, Pasha and Marina Zibrova, Vitaly Kozlovsky obbegat the airport, and its nowhere to be found. Worried, the man does not know the language, and the plane soon, the police asked. And Ira says, “Yes, calm down, mother is half dyutifri bought”. While we went through passport control, she slipped away first. Rise, and there Anna Yakovlevna already with the kites worth it. How she managed, still limping on one leg?
— What happened to her?
Is another anecdote. She forgot the keys of the gates, called and no one answered, and she decided to climb over the six-foot fence. I have it myself never mastered. And she climbed out, but fell and broke his leg.
— Do you never have the hassles?
— Were not here. Only once the confusion happened. I like to sleep naked. And since 8 a.m. we’ve already seen the nurse, itself the key opened the door, early could come in and Anna Yakovlevna. And here I in the morning rush to the bathroom naked, and to meet me — Anna Y. with round eyes and a frightened babysitter. “Oh, Hello!”, — and she said. After this incident, I, leaving the bedroom, always looking around.
— What did you call the mother?
— Anna Yakovlevna. And she me — Dima. And she to all that’s wrong with soul belongs. Fans Ira love her. My mother keeps a correspondence with them, she is active in social networks.
Songs dedicated to mother-in-law?
We sang together at family meals. Anna Yakovlevna very well performed Ukrainian songs. They sang together, especially when drank 50 grams of vodka with her sister, aunt Kate, who, unfortunately, died recently. I even invited them to record backing vocals in the song “Terra Incognita”. Aunt Kate defiantly sang the Ukrainian chants of “Hale Cossacks…”.
— And first mother-in-law what is your relationship?
Is a Princess, she did not know how and can’t cook. Lena married young — we celebrated 20 years of age. Remember masterpiece dinners — sliced baguette and top two slices of salami. Occasionally she cooked the soup, made it half a day. But the hash was very tasty. Another favorite dish is herring prepared from the store, sliced. And Lena in this respect like her mother. She loves restaurants. Sirloin sometimes we laugh at Lena for her love of cooking. Well, it’s not her.
Tamara is very active, it’s all politics, TV, family matters. It all calls, all controls, of all cares and nurtures all. We often phone each other and exchange photos. Former mother-in-law is interested in my life, worried when she found out that I was Smoking again. For her it was a tragedy. The phone was red from her calls.
— She continues to educate?
— And Lena, and Philip, and me. Sometimes Tamara calling my administrator, orders what she needs to bring. And me a Christmas tree before the new year asks you to bring. And we carry out all her wishes.
We are all part of a big family. And though many things happened in my life, I am happy that I managed to keep a good relationship. In short, I love my Tesch. They have me — NICRAS!
