Not listed in the product ingredients can be deadly
Scientists have found that Allergy to sesame seeds is very common, but many manufacturers do not even specify it in the composition.
The portal Medicalxpress published the results of a study by American scientists from northwestern University. It turned out that an Allergy to sesame, including severe forms, is much more popular than previously thought.
The fact that the sesame contains a large number of products as “hidden” ingredient and avoid its use almost impossible. However, as the study participant Professor of Pediatrics Ruchi Gupta, present in many foods, sesame seeds can cause severe allergic reactions.
According to him allergic to sesame threat that affects both children and adults alike. As a result of the research, the experts came to the opinion that sesame seeds should be added to the list of major food allergens and be sure to follow the product with its contents without special marking.
Cases are known where people have died from allergic reactions to sesame using the product in which this dangerous ingredient was not listed. The most famous example is the daughter of British millionaire Nadim Adnan-Laperouse, who died from severe allergies. The reason was purchased in the airport sandwich. Sesame seeds were baked in bread. In this case, the packing on this is not reported.