“Not my style”: Todd Phillips commented on the rumors about the sequel to “the Joker”
Earlier foreign mass media appeared information on preparation of the sequel breaking all records of the psychological Thriller “the Joker”. Rumors commented Todd Phillips. The filmmaker said that it was not his style.
The Director did not deny that the question of possible filming of the continuation of this loud kinoistoriya at the moment remains open. Any agreements about work on the second part of the Thriller with Warner Bros. was not signed. Official negotiations on this subject with Joaquin Phoenix was conducted. The meeting, which according to journalists was held on October 7, was not. The Director noted that those who are familiar with him and his career, knows that a sequel is absolutely not his style. However, to deny the fact that the idea of the sequel to “the Joker” with Phoenix in the lead role was discussed in a conversation with representatives of Warner Bros., the Director did not. While Phillips stressed that beyond the mere communication it has not moved. No official proposals, either to himself or to Phoenix didn’t arrive yet.
By the way, “Joker”, which was released on the big screens only in the beginning of October, has already managed to earn over $ 1 billion and this despite the fact that the film’s budget was spent only $ 60 million. Every weekend painting collects at the box office over $ 100 million.