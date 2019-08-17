Not necessarily to give up your favorite foods to increase lifespan
To unsubscribe from attractive fat and meat dishes, in order to live longer, not necessarily. Only need to adhere to the principle of plant food must be in the diet more than animal.
As reported by American scientists from Baltimore to reduce the risk of premature death, the diet should be high in plant foods. But and give favorite burgers is not worth it.
— In the new work we have not considered a diet based on the exclusion of meat. That is, people are consumed as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes, and dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, seafood, noted the study’s lead author Casey Rebholz.
Experts watched the eating habits of 12,000 Americans from 1987 to 2016. They made no recommendations related to nutrition, for them, just watched. The participants ate eggs, meat, fish and dairy products as much as they wanted.
If one eats animal products, but eat more vegetables, nuts, fruits and legumes, then it will decrease the risk of serious diseases up to 25%, concluded researchers. The likelihood of heart disease reduced by 16%.