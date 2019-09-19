Not on the attack: the 81-year-old grandmother stood up to a street robber (video)
A street robber is dead wrong choosing its victim, 81-year-old resident of London, Doreen Jones. When the old woman got money at the ATM she was approached by a woman. First, she hinted that she needed money, and then attempted to take credit card and cash. But the pensioner was not timid, and stood up, throwing the criminal off. That was only to escape from the scene. The incident was caught on a Bank security camera.
Doreen, who once worked as a welder at the plant for the production of cars, known among his friends as a “tough lady”. So the robber literally more than she could chew.
“I tell you, she did not expect this as I am. She was expecting someone more vulnerable. The attackers make the wrong choice when choosing Doreen… I thought, “No, you’re not getting my money. I worked hard in order to get them… I grabbed her by the hair and collar, and she began to scream. Don’t know why she was screaming. Scream was following me,” said Jones, who is twice a widow.
However, according to Daily Mail, the incident still has not been brave grandmother without a trace. After the attack she began to have heart problems. And she has panic attacks every time through the street.
Not every pensioner, unfortunately, unable to fight back against criminals.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter