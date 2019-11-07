“Not one big family”: the former wife of the captain told about the relationship Kamensky with his son…
Ex-wife of the famous producer and showman Potap Irina Gorovaya, who told us earlier, what kind of relationship they had after the divorce, revealed new details about the life of the star family. She and Alex Potapenko continues to be co-producers, they have created a company MOZGI Entertainment, working together. But in addition to business, communicate, educate together, 11-year-old son Andrew.
Irina said, with a new wife Potap Nastya Kamenskih he has not developed warm relations.
“Not much they communicate. They have no relationship. But if we intersect somewhere, then: “Hello, bye”. They can talk to, not above, but not warm relations, we are not one big family”, — said Irina in the program “Life vdoma people” on the channel “1+1”.
She also added that Potap still spends a lot of time with his son, comes home to them.
“Alex comes in, he is well received in our house, we communicate. Small goes with him to play football, we go to the movies with family”, — said Irina.
By the way, Andrew is growing a creative child. He’s already tried his hand as a presenter on the show “Dances with stars z”, together with Potap participants were greeted on the balcony.
We will remind, Grigory Leps and Irina Gorovaya five years concealed from the public his divorce. However, they have maintained a working relationship and together run the production company.
Your romance with Nastya Kamenskih Potap also masterfully kept secret. Only after the wedding, the couple openly talked about their love.
Now Potap and Nastya after Mexican vacation win latinamerikanska market, Nastya wins the TV in spectacular outfits.
