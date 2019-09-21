Not only milk, but these products, strengthen bones
To drink milk can not do everything.
Doctors suggest: there are other products that have proven ability to strengthen bones and reduce the risk of fractures.
Dairy products. Yogurt, kefir and sour cream can be absorbed and people with lactose intolerance. Many scientists believe that eating dairy products is more useful for adults than milk and its derivatives. Including for strengthening of bones. Conducted in Sweden, the study showed that the consumption of fermented dairy products reduces women’s risk of fractures by 10 percent, and the risk of early mortality 15.
Green tea. Scientists at Texas University it was found that daily consumption of 5 cups of green tea improves bone density in three months. Drinking 3 cups of green tea a day effectively reduces the risk of hip fractures in women and men older than 50 years.
The prunes. Available scientific data indicates that prunes helps to slow down bone loss. Scientists are advised to include prunes in the diet of women who are going through menopause. In this period of life they have weak bones particularly intense. Experiments have shown that women who eat prunes have a higher mineral density of bone tissue.
Cheese. This product has a high content of vitamin K2, which promotes bone health. In particular they are full of cheeses like Gouda, brie, Edam, cheddar, Swiss.
Oranges and other foods with vitamin C. the Loss of minerals in bone is enhanced because of the lack of this vitamin. In tests on rodents have revealed that drinking orange pulp helps to improve bone strength. Doctors advise to consume fruits and vegetables with a high content of vitamin C besides oranges is strawberries, Brussels sprouts, sweet pepper, melon, pineapple, kiwi, cauliflower.
Chocolate. Scientists say that bone density is associated with the level of magnesium, which decreases with age. Magnesium required to convert vitamin D to its active form for calcium absorption.
In most adults, the level of magnesium in the body rather than normal. Experts recommend eating dark chocolate with a cocoa content of not less than 70% is a great source of magnesium.