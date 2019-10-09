Not only slender legs: now we know how the Todorenko attracted the attention of the Italian company…
Living in Russia Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko has attracted the attention of the Italian producer of underwear, tights and beachwear Calzedonia.
In particular, the wife of Vlad Topalov was invited to appear in a television ad, the company writes Teleprogramma.pro.
The publication notes that the growth of Regina’s really not a model at 167 cm, but its presenter has gorgeous proportions and beautiful feet, and this has attracted the Italians.
As you know, recently a couple Vlad and Regina noted a nice little family date — 10 months since the birth of their son. The couple has already experienced some difficulties in the relationship leading confessed that even appealed to psychologists. But love and the desire to be together eliminates all the problems. Today the couple is considered to be one of the most beautiful couples of the Russian show-business.
once saw a small artist’s talent and contributed to the start of her career. In addition, it turned out that one of the most melodious songs of the Mogilev became Todorenko and Vlad Topalov almost a family talisman.
