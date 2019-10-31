Not only the milk products that give a lot of calcium
Calcium gives us strong bones and teeth, necessary for muscle activity and normal haematopoiesis. Usually, speaking about calcium, remember the milk, but rich sources can be other products.
The body of an adult contains up to 1.3 kg of calcium, and 99% of the mineral is necessary for bone and teeth. But calcium is important not only for and strength. For example, it is used by the body in muscle contraction, including the heart. Along with potassium and sodium calcium controls the conduction in the nerve cells.
Scientists from Harvard University found that adequate calcium is important to reduce the high pressure in women. Another study showed that people who get calcium normal, better support the figure, while avoiding weight gain.
It is especially important to maintain calcium in the body for women entering into menopause. During this period, their bone mass weakens and decreases, which increases the risk of developing osteoporosis. Experts believe that women after 40-45 years it is necessary to strengthen your bones to prevent osteoporosis – especially through food. It is important to do in advance, because after the start of osteoporosis bone degradation can not be reversed, even when taking redemptive measures, it only slows down.
Elderly people also have a slightly higher need for calcium because their bones store mineral less efficiently.
Source of calcium in the diet is commonly called milk. But not all adults can eat it and digest. Experts recommend to look for calcium in the following products.
Yogurt and cottage cheese. They give from 100 to 150 milligrams of calcium per 100 grams of food.
Cheese. The undisputed leader – cheese: 100 grams of cheese contains more grams of calcium. Cheese Gouda — from 500 to 800 milligrams.
Sesame. It calcium almost as much as in Gouda.
Flax seeds. Calcium 260 milligrams per 100 grams of weight, which is more than milk.
Almonds and hazelnuts. They are also rich in calcium: almonds — 250 mg, hazelnut — 225 mg.
Soybeans. The content of calcium in them not inferior to the nuts.
Eggs. They supply calcium mainly in the yolks. In addition, eggs contain vitamin K, which helps strengthen bones.
Kale. Among vegetables, cabbage ranked first in the calcium: its level reaches 230 milligrams per one hundred grams of the leaves — as much as gives a glass of milk.
Green vegetables. Calcium-rich varieties — fennel, broccoli, leeks and spinach.