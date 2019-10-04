Not only Zelensky: who else pressed trump personal political purposes
It became known that the controversial call of the President of the United States Donald trump to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky was not his only attempt to bring foreign leaders to the solution of problems arising from the presidential administration in Washington.
The BBC has razobralas, who is still the President of trump and members of his administration spoke with insistent requests?
Australia
Donald trump called the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and asked him to help figure out what was the cause of the investigation of spectracolor Mueller about the possibility of Russian interference in presidential elections in the United States.
American and Australian media have also claimed that the US President requested to assist in finding information that would help to discredit the investigation or spectacular.
Australian officials confirmed that such a call took place and that the Prime Minister agreed to help.
Earlier investigation Muller confirmed that Australia had played a Central role in the emergence of an FBI investigation of a possible Russian intervention in the elections.
UK
The Washington Post reported that U.S. attorney General William Barr held a private meeting with representatives of British intelligence, to find out the reasons for the outbreak investigation Muller.
The U.S. Department of justice is partly confirmed to the newspaper, saying that the Prosecutor gathers information from multiple sources, including a number of foreign countries.
Deputy press Secretary of the White house Hogan Gigli also said that trump acted on the request of the Department of justice and sought only to establish links between officials of the U.S. and other countries.
Italy
As it became known to journalists, last week, attorney General Barr, along with Prosecutor John Durham visited in Italy. The main task of the Durham — to check the validity of the investigation of “Russian intervention”.
According to the Washington Post, in Italy Durham and Barr met with dealing with senior intelligence officials. American prosecutors asked them to contribute Daremo reviewing it.
Personal encounters Barra with foreign intelligence services can become an additional reason for dissatisfaction with the Democrats, pushing for impeachment trump.
