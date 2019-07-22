“Not over yet”: in Kiev show program memory of Vladimir Vysotsky
July 25 — the day of memory of Vladimir Vysotsky. On this day in 1980, stopped beating his heart. But the memory of the great poet and artist of the twentieth century lives on in the hearts of millions of lovers of his work.
— Vysotsky’s songs do not lose their relevance, says the organizer of the concert, the well-known Kiev producer, artistic Director of the Kiev theatre of poetry and song Simon Rubchinskiy. — A show in memory of Vladimir Semenovich, which the audience will see on July 25 at the Ukrainian house, we called on one of his famous songs — “the night”. Of the huge heritage of Vladimir Vysotsky in this time we have selected a lyrical and philosophical songs, and also ironic, which is loved by millions. Among them — “the big Giraffe”, “Gymnastics”, “Why did the aborigines eat cook?”…
— At the time, knew them by heart almost every home.
— And many lines of them became aphorisms. For example, “Giraffe great — he knows better”, “Beauty among running. First no lagging. Running in place obscuritarsis”.
See also: Wysocki argued with Govorukhin for each episode: how to create “the meeting Place cannot be changed”
And today they sound as if written now.
— It’s true. In the most difficult years Vysotsky’s songs helped people to live and not to lose optimism. Even today help to maintain the honor, dignity and faith in a better life. Many of the pages of the life of Vladimir Semenovich is closely connected with Kyiv. Here he lived with his grandmother, to which he often came to visit. In Kyiv, Vysotsky was frequently on tour with Theatre on Taganke. In the Ukrainian capital, he was with his songs.
In the Ukrainian house the works of Vladimir Vysotsky will be performed by the best contemporary singers. According to Seeds Rybchinskogo, viewers will get pleasure and cheerfulness.
How was hosted in Kyiv a national idol, the “FACTS” previously told the famous Ukrainian poet Andrei Demidenko. Read more in the article “After a concert of Vladimir Vysotsky in the CPI, the audience chanted: “Volodya!” And suddenly someone shouted: “Shame!”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter