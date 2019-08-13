Not pleased with a gift: a guy drowned in the river a new BMW because I wanted to get …
A resident of the Indian state of Haryana, the son of a local landowner, hoping that the parents will give him 21 years Jaguar. And was extremely disappointed when they presented him a white BMW.
Naughty Indian was so angry at the “greedy ancestors” that new car drowned in the river. The car blew over, then he got stuck on the rocks. The network got a video in which the guy (later, apparently, carried on his act) and a few friends trying to move BMW using an inflatable raft.
According to the BBC, in India, the BMW costs around 3.5 million rupees (49,000 thousand dollars), and “Jaguars” — about 4-5 million rupees (56 000 — 70 000 dollars).
It really happened unintentionally.
