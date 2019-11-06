Not Putin: the famous singer spoke about the root of all ills in Russia
Famous Russian musician Vasya Oblomov, who previously sang with Ksenia Sobchak told about “the root of all evils in Russia.”
The musician said in an interview to “Fontanka”, he did not consider the cause of all the misfortunes of Russian President Vladimir Putin, though, because sometimes the listeners of his songs and it seems.
“…the root of all ills in Russia are morons. A moron is the hero of our time. Putin, in fact, hardly a stupid man” — said Oblomov.
According to him, the authorities in Russia do not care about people, and people just waiting “until all self-will”.
He added that he considers Putin a good, he had no questions to the President. “I have no questions for him. I’m a relatively young man already and plus or minus I understand what is happening in our country. I’m surprised people over the last 19 years, something is still not clear”, — said the musician.
By the way, in the same interview, Oblomov said that now would not sing with Ksenia Sobchak.
Earlier Ksenia Sobchak made a loud statement about the return of the Crimea.
