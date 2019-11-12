“Not ready – there are healthy”: Olya Polyakova brought to tears by the participants of the training camp…
Ether was the first training camp of the tenth season of the popular vocal show “X-factor” (STB). More than a hundred of participants who passed the auditions continue to fight for access to the live broadcasts of the project. From the first live at the training camp erupted with true passion!
For the first time in the history of the project, the judges came up with the most difficult test for participants that successfully passed the auditions of the show. Members of the jury were called on the scene five people, each of the contestants had only 30 seconds to perform a song of their choice. She had to sing a Cappella, and even standing behind a special screen, which covered participants from the judges. Therefore, none of the jury members didn’t know who it is in front of them.
— I think it will be very easy — glad the instructions of the judge of the show Olya Polyakova. — And if the participants are not ready in a short time to show your talent, there are healthy.
How can you distinguish the voice of people who are interesting in General for the “X factor?” — was set up less positively Andriy Danylko.
The judges were extremely strict. Of the more than 100 participants at this stage they are only 50 left, sending home including their Pets.
So, Olya Polyakova does not know his own concert Director Valentina Naumenko. At the auditions he conquered the female part of the hall with his style of performance and voice hoarsely. And in training camp, when Nastya Kamensky during the singing Valentine suggested that behind the screen concert Director her colleagues, Olya Polyakova insisted that its Director sings better. So Valentine left the show.
Not impressed the judges and the performance of the student Ivo Bobul Ilya Fisher, and the singing of the two participants, which is so defended at the auditions Igor Kondratyuk — the winner of “Chance” Petro Dmitrichenko and Elena Kushnir, who for many years worked to create “Karaoke on the Square”. They too had to pack up and go home.
Could not accept the verdict of the judges Pauline Chiusi. She lives in Lebanon and came to the “X-factor” to prove that a woman’s life does not end with the birth of children. But her vocals at this stage did not convince the judges.
— Is there any chance still? — on stage she was crying, refusing to leave. But the judges were adamant.
Among the lucky ones, progressing to the next stage, was Elina Ivashchenko, who conquered the judges at the auditions.
— What a cool kid, what a voice, what a pitch. If she sings in 17, what will she do in 30? — admired Olya Polyakova.
Again conquered the judges and the winner of the famous vocal show Igor Grochoski.
Despite the screen, the judges recognized the voice servicewoman Bordunova Julia, the babysitter Olya Polyakova Lyudmila Bazelyuk, ex-leading STB Georgy Koldun, bright group “Fuji” and a cute guy from the village in Sumy region Anton Velboa.
One of those who fell in the top 50 of participants of the 10th season and Maria Moskvitina. She works back-up singer Natalia Mogilev and is confident that this experience helped her to overcome difficult tests.
Maria Moskvitina
— The first phase of training camp was the most difficult, — told the “FACTS” of Mary. — Screen shot down all confused, because it is difficult to convey emotion, not looking into his eyes. Not only that, you survive, and this task was left unsettled. In such situations, the voice acting weird, everything can seem the same. Really had a lot of the same votes. And only those who have a special timbre, the color of the voice and some experience on stage in force majeure situations, could pass on.
— The judges were quite strict to the participants.
Is not the word! So much so, you just realized that can’t do anything. It was difficult to choose a song — we only had 15 minutes to prepare and 30 seconds to sing. Some say five to sing Ukrainian songs, and other praise for the choice of English songs. I just didn’t understand what to choose, so I sang the first thing that came to mind. Although it was possible to gather, to meditate and to choose something in advance. Of course, in such competitions, a good Ukrainian songs, they can open the voice, to show pitch, range, but due to nerves you take the first thing that came to mind. But in principle, I think that I did pretty good.
After the first competition, to relax the participants before. Because they are waiting for a new trial. 50 artists who have reached this stage, had a night to prepare a song and perform it before the judges piano accompaniment. Helped them in this well-known pianist and composer Eugene Khmara. The difficulty lay in the fact that this time the contestants could not choose the song in its sole discretion. At the beginning of this phase the participants put a special stand, it was glued cards with titles of songs. What song ripped off, that is supposed to be played before the jury. The exchange of cards was prohibited.
Despite the fact that their verdicts, the judges should announce to the participants only after listening to all the contestants, one of them conquered the judges so much that they decided not to torment the guy waiting and immediately sent him to the next stage. This lucky winner was Yuri Kanelos, which this year accidentally got on the show — came to the auditions to support a friend, and persuaded him to go on stage.
But the appearance on the scene of another participant was extremely surprised the jury. Pauline Chiusi, which judge fired after the first competition, secretly stayed behind the scenes and produced the song.
— You do not think… — explained Pauline. — I respect your opinion, non left to do something that might change it.
Will judge Pauline second chance, it will be clear only on the next broadcast. How and who will be part of the top 24 vocalists and will compete for a place in the live broadcasts.
