Not ready to be responsible to society: Alina Pash spoke about the controversial trip to the Crimea
Ukrainian singer Alina Pash (Alina Pash), which was previously charged network, that she flew to the occupied Crimea from Moscow, breaking the law, not ready to answer for it before the society.
This statement was made by the singer on his Facebook page.
“In 2015, I was in the Crimea with the musicians on a visit to relatives of team members who have had a wedding. If I have violated the legislation of Ukraine is ready to answer under the law, but are not willing to be responsible to society as an artist. It was three years before the project Alina Pash. The entire liability of the public person to the society I understand“, she wrote.
The singer also said that never sang in Russia after began performing under the name of Alina Pash (2018).
She also explained the images on the background of the Kremlin. “In 2017, for personal reasons I was in Russia as a private person. Yes, I took a picture with switchedon “KYIV” on the red Square. Because I think that’s what you need to write the name of the Ukrainian capital”, — said Pash.
The actress also said that her and her family threatened with physical violence, but she’s not afraid and willing to look into the eyes of the haters.
Recall that Alina Pash rap during the anthem of Ukraine on Independence Day in the center of Kiev. It was the idea of the organizers of the March of Dignity. The performance of the singer loved President Vladimir Zelensky, but angered many Ukrainians.
After that, the network has found some dirt on the singer.
