Not red anymore: the role of Hürrem Sultan to lighten my curls

| August 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Больше не рыжая: исполнительница роли Хюррем Султан осветлила локоны

Actress Meriem Uzerli, who played Hürrem Sultan in the series “the Magnificent age”, looking for the perfect hair color. Their experiments 35-year-old Meriem shared with loyal subscribers a fresh frame in Instagram.

In particular, a celebrity once again to lighten my hair, preferring the natural honey shade, writes “TV”.

Больше не рыжая: исполнительница роли Хюррем Султан осветлила локоны

As you know, from filming the TV series “Magnificent century”tape Meriem could not repaint the locks in a different hue. But having left the set, she immediately changed her image, abandoning the red hair.

Больше не рыжая: исполнительница роли Хюррем Султан осветлила локоны

Then partner Halit Ergenc had visited the blonde. And not so long ago, at the Cannes film festival, Uzerli posed on the red carpet with a new shade of hair, selecting a chocolate tone.

Больше не рыжая: исполнительница роли Хюррем Султан осветлила локоны

The publication notes that in everyday life the actress rarely wears make-up. The celebrity has already shown how it looks without makeup.

Больше не рыжая: исполнительница роли Хюррем Султан осветлила локоны

Recall that Meriem raising five year old daughter Lara. During the pregnancy she put on much weight, but have managed to lose weight thanks to the care of a newborn baby and a tight shooting schedule.

Больше не рыжая: исполнительница роли Хюррем Султан осветлила локоны

As previously reported “FACTS”, at the opening of the Cannes film festival Meriem appeared in a translucent lace dress, Maison Esthere Maryline that emphasized her perfect figure. Spicy outfit drew the attention of festival guests and, of course, the reporters who welcomed the stars on the red carpet.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.