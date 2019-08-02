Not red anymore: the role of Hürrem Sultan to lighten my curls
Actress Meriem Uzerli, who played Hürrem Sultan in the series “the Magnificent age”, looking for the perfect hair color. Their experiments 35-year-old Meriem shared with loyal subscribers a fresh frame in Instagram.
In particular, a celebrity once again to lighten my hair, preferring the natural honey shade, writes “TV”.
As you know, from filming the TV series “Magnificent century”tape Meriem could not repaint the locks in a different hue. But having left the set, she immediately changed her image, abandoning the red hair.
Then partner Halit Ergenc had visited the blonde. And not so long ago, at the Cannes film festival, Uzerli posed on the red carpet with a new shade of hair, selecting a chocolate tone.
The publication notes that in everyday life the actress rarely wears make-up. The celebrity has already shown how it looks without makeup.
Recall that Meriem raising five year old daughter Lara. During the pregnancy she put on much weight, but have managed to lose weight thanks to the care of a newborn baby and a tight shooting schedule.
As previously reported “FACTS”, at the opening of the Cannes film festival Meriem appeared in a translucent lace dress, Maison Esthere Maryline that emphasized her perfect figure. Spicy outfit drew the attention of festival guests and, of course, the reporters who welcomed the stars on the red carpet.
